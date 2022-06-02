LaGuardia Airport Unveils Delta's Stunning New Terminal C, Take a Look

After decades of garnering a less-than-stellar reputation, LaGuardia Airport is going through some major changes.

The recent and long-awaited completion of a beautifully revamped Terminal B was only the tip of the iceberg. Delta is now celebrating the opening of a brand-new, $4 billion project, which has completely reimagined LaGuardia's Terminal C. The new terminal will open to travelers on June 4.

"The transformation of a whole new LaGuardia airport into a world-class destination that is internationally recognized for its beauty is an integral part of our bold vision for a new era in New York," Governor Hochul said in an official statement. "The opening of Delta’s $4 billion Terminal C will help provide a superlative passenger experience, easing connections and creating lasting impressions–and it joins the completed Terminal B which we celebrated just a few months ago. Congratulations to all who made today's milestone possible as we finish creating a LaGuardia airport worthy of New York."

Terminal C is designed to be a facility that allows travelers to move fast and efficiently. Among other amenities, it features technology that makes for a seamless traveling experience, including hands-free bag drop, self-serve check-in, and Digital ID screening capabilities. With 36 full-service check-in counters and 49 self-service kiosks, travelers will have plenty of options to quickly go through airport procedures, and they will also be able to bypass check-in by utilizing the direct-to-security drop-off option.

Together with efficiency, art will also be central at the new terminal. Thanks to a partnership with the Queens Museum, Terminal C will showcase pieces from six local artists, which will celebrate New York's immigrant history and diversity. In addition, a digital art installation will be displayed above the security checkpoint.

An inviting set of restaurants and cafes will welcome travelers to the new hub, including Bubby’s Diner, Chuko Ramen, Essex Burger, Poppy’s Bagel, and Starbucks. Famous retail stores and news and gift shops will also be part of the new terminal, with brands such as Beekman 1802, BuzzFeed News, Le Labo, MAC, Patricia Nash and True to New York.

In addition, the largest Delta Sky Club in the system will find a home in the new Terminal C, and it will welcome travelers in a beautifully designed space reminiscing of 20th Century New York City. The new lounge will be able to seat 600 guests, and it will span across 34,000 square feet featuring a gourmet kitchen as well as two buffets and a bar.

Terminal C is set to be merged with Terminal D in a joint state-of-the-art facility upon completion of the fourth concourse terminal, which is set to be done by the end of 2024. The two consolidated terminals will span across 1.3 million square feet and will be equipped with 37 total gates.

Take a look at some photos of the new Terminal C below: