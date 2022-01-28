LaGuardia Airport's 6-Year Terminal B Overhaul Is Finally Finished, Take a Look

It was recently named the best new airport in the world by UNESCO.

By Chris Mench

Published on 1/28/2022 at 1:12 PM

LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B
Photo courtesy of Port Authority

New York City's LaGuardia Airport is finally ready to shed its less-than-stellar reputation with the long-awaited completion of its revamped Terminal B.

The project, which has been ongoing for six years and cost about $4 billion, completely replaces the old, 1960s-era terminal primarily used for American Airlines flights. The 1.35 million square feet terminal hosts 35 gates, a parking garage for 3,000 cars, 50 retail spaces, and a pair of sky bridges that take pedestrians over an active aircraft taxiway with views of the Manhattan skyline.

"The transformation of LaGuardia airport into a world-class destination that is internationally recognized for its beauty is an integral part of our bold vision for a new era in New York," said Governor Kathy Hochul at a press conference on Thursday. "The completion of this $4 billion project will help provide a brand new passenger experience for everyone traveling through Terminal B, easing connections and creating lasting impressions. Congratulations to all who made today's milestone possible as we continue creating a whole new LaGuardia airport worthy of New York."

LaGuardia skybridge
Photo by Kevin P. Coughlin, courtesy of the office of Governor Kathy Hochul

As Gov. Hochul indicates, construction work at LaGuardia isn't entirely done yet. Crews are putting the finishing touches on a Delta-led replacement of Terminals C and D. The new state-of-the-art facility that's expected to open in the spring will connect with Terminal B to form a single central terminal building. The destruction of the old terminals will make space for two miles of new aircraft taxiways, which officials say will reduce delays at the airport.

It's a far cry from the piecemeal, dilapidated airport that President Joe Biden once said was akin to a "third-world country." In fact, UNESCO recently awarded LaGuardia its prestigious Prix Versaille, naming it the best new airport in the world.

Take a look at photos of the new Terminal B below:

LaGuardia Terminal B
Photo courtesy of Port Authority
LaGuardia Airport Terminal B
Photo courtesy of Port Authority
LaGuardia Terminal B
Photo courtesy of Port Authority
LaGuardia Terminal B
James Andrews/Shutterstock

