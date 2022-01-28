LaGuardia Airport's 6-Year Terminal B Overhaul Is Finally Finished, Take a Look
It was recently named the best new airport in the world by UNESCO.
New York City's LaGuardia Airport is finally ready to shed its less-than-stellar reputation with the long-awaited completion of its revamped Terminal B.
The project, which has been ongoing for six years and cost about $4 billion, completely replaces the old, 1960s-era terminal primarily used for American Airlines flights. The 1.35 million square feet terminal hosts 35 gates, a parking garage for 3,000 cars, 50 retail spaces, and a pair of sky bridges that take pedestrians over an active aircraft taxiway with views of the Manhattan skyline.
"The transformation of LaGuardia airport into a world-class destination that is internationally recognized for its beauty is an integral part of our bold vision for a new era in New York," said Governor Kathy Hochul at a press conference on Thursday. "The completion of this $4 billion project will help provide a brand new passenger experience for everyone traveling through Terminal B, easing connections and creating lasting impressions. Congratulations to all who made today's milestone possible as we continue creating a whole new LaGuardia airport worthy of New York."
As Gov. Hochul indicates, construction work at LaGuardia isn't entirely done yet. Crews are putting the finishing touches on a Delta-led replacement of Terminals C and D. The new state-of-the-art facility that's expected to open in the spring will connect with Terminal B to form a single central terminal building. The destruction of the old terminals will make space for two miles of new aircraft taxiways, which officials say will reduce delays at the airport.
It's a far cry from the piecemeal, dilapidated airport that President Joe Biden once said was akin to a "third-world country." In fact, UNESCO recently awarded LaGuardia its prestigious Prix Versaille, naming it the best new airport in the world.
