LaGuardia Airport's 6-Year Terminal B Overhaul Is Finally Finished, Take a Look

New York City's LaGuardia Airport is finally ready to shed its less-than-stellar reputation with the long-awaited completion of its revamped Terminal B.

The project, which has been ongoing for six years and cost about $4 billion, completely replaces the old, 1960s-era terminal primarily used for American Airlines flights. The 1.35 million square feet terminal hosts 35 gates, a parking garage for 3,000 cars, 50 retail spaces, and a pair of sky bridges that take pedestrians over an active aircraft taxiway with views of the Manhattan skyline.

"The transformation of LaGuardia airport into a world-class destination that is internationally recognized for its beauty is an integral part of our bold vision for a new era in New York," said Governor Kathy Hochul at a press conference on Thursday. "The completion of this $4 billion project will help provide a brand new passenger experience for everyone traveling through Terminal B, easing connections and creating lasting impressions. Congratulations to all who made today's milestone possible as we continue creating a whole new LaGuardia airport worthy of New York."