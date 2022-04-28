NYC Just Made Getting to LaGuardia Airport Free
Your next bus ride to the airport just got a little bit cheaper.
LaGuardia Airport may not be the dingy nightmare it once was, thanks to a recent makeover, but it remains the one airport in the NYC area that lacks a direct rail connection. While state officials continue to debate plans for a possible AirTrain route, the MTA is making it a little easier to take public transportation to the airport by making the Q70 bus free for all riders.
Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that the "LaGuardia Link" Q70 bus will eliminate passenger fares starting May 1. The move comes after she canceled former Governor Andrew Cuomo's plan to build an AirTrain connection between LaGuardia and Mets-Willets Point in Queens, opting instead to study alternate options that would provide a quicker route from the city.
The Q70 bus connects LaGuardia to two major subway and Long Island Railroad stations. It stops at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station, where riders can catch the E, F, M, R, and 7 trains, as well as Woodside Ave-61st Street station that connects to all LIRR commuter rail lines as well as the 7 train.
The buses feature luggage racks and run every 10 minutes during daytime hours. The fare was previously $2.75. As of now, the change does not affect other LaGuardia bus routes, including the M60 from upper Manhattan, or the Q47, Q48, and Q72 from other parts of Queens.