NYC Just Made Getting to LaGuardia Airport Free

LaGuardia Airport may not be the dingy nightmare it once was, thanks to a recent makeover, but it remains the one airport in the NYC area that lacks a direct rail connection. While state officials continue to debate plans for a possible AirTrain route, the MTA is making it a little easier to take public transportation to the airport by making the Q70 bus free for all riders.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that the "LaGuardia Link" Q70 bus will eliminate passenger fares starting May 1. The move comes after she canceled former Governor Andrew Cuomo's plan to build an AirTrain connection between LaGuardia and Mets-Willets Point in Queens, opting instead to study alternate options that would provide a quicker route from the city.