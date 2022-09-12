NYC's Last 7 P.M. Sunset of 2022 Is Happening This Week

While fall is expected to be much warmer than average in NYC this year, that unfortunately doesn't mean that bright summer days will extend into the season as well.

This week, on Sunday, September 18, New Yorkers will officially experience the last 7 pm sunset of the year, waving quasi-officially goodbye to summer. On September 18, the sun will set at 7:01 pm according to both sunrise-sunset.org and the Farmer's Almanac, while it'll set at 6:59 pm on the day after. New Yorkers will have to wait until March 12, 2023 for another 7 pm sunset.

Luckily, though, we still have some time before truly early sunsets kick in. On November 6, Daylight Saving Time will end, and we will all turn our clocks back one hour. This means that the skies will turn dark earlier, but on the bright side, mornings will definitely be brighter.

If you really don't want to let the summer go, don't worry. Technically, the last day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere is on September 22, so you can still make it count.