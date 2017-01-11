News

Last Night's Storm Brought an Amazing Sunset

By Published On 06/24/2015 By Published On 06/24/2015
Tony Merevick/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Last night's sudden deluge of rain and hail made for a spectacularly messy evening commute, likely claiming the lives of many umbrellas and shoes. But the gorgeous golden/pink/purple/red sunset that followed was well worth it -- and it made for some damn fine Instagram photography:


Follow us on Facebook for a steady stream of daily NYC stories, and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun/news New York has to offer.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wishes his own photos turned out better. Next time. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like