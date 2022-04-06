This Long Island Lavender Farm Is a Stunning Floral Road Trip Destination

Get ready to take in deep breaths and soothe your soul. At Lavender by the Bay, a lavender farm located just outside of NYC on Long Island's North Fork, over 80,000 lavender plants will welcome you to the 17-acre property during the season's bloom.

The farm's website encourages guests to "walk through magical fields of purple" and "take a lavender-scented break." The fields at Lavender by the Bay enter peak blooming season during the summer months, which makes for a perfect excuse to leave behind the hustle and bustle of the city. Because of the different variety of lavender the farm grows, like English and French lavender, flowers bloom in different months. The first of three majestic blooming periods is in mid-June, followed by two more in early July and early Fall.

According to the farm's team, the best time to visit is in early July, when the freshly scented French lavender is at its height. Rows of purple flowers brighten the farms' fields and offer a spectacular view to visitors. As Lavender by the Bay notes on its website, French lavender tends to grow higher than English lavender, and makes for the classic purple color that characterizes the French region of Provence.

To preserve the beauty of lavender flowers when making dried bunches, workers at the farm cut the French lavender during its peak bloom. Plan your visit accordingly: While the fragrance will remain intact throughout the summer, the later guests visit the premises, the more the French lavender fields will be trimmed and dull in color.