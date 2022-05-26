A Gorgeous Outdoor Flower Show Is Coming to the Meatpacking District This June

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to fluctuate rapidly and NYC currently is experiencing a rise in infection rates due to Omicron variants. If you’re venturing out, triple-check safety protocols and be safe out there.

New York City's Meatpacking District is soon going to be in full bloom.

L.E.A.F., a huge outdoor flower show in NYC, is coming back to the city for its second edition this year, embellishing the neighborhood's streets and storefronts with gorgeous flower installations. From June 10 through June 12, the show will welcome New Yorkers from 11 am–6 pm on Friday and Saturday and from 11 am–5 pm on Sunday.

Showcasing the world of floral design in all of its beauty, the show will also feature a European-style flower market by TF Cornerstone in addition to all the neighborhood displays. The market will showcase the work of 30 florist retailers, and guests looking to visit it will be able to find it on Washington Street, between Little West 12th and Gansevoort Street. Activities centered around the world of flowers will also be offered around Meatpacking, and New Yorkers will get the chance to experience them while strolling through majestic installations.

With over 100 florists participating in the L.E.A.F flower show, Meatpacking plazas and storefronts will be filled with colorful and intricate flower designs in an effort to uplift and support businesses and brands across every industry. The project comes as a partnership between L.E.A.F. and the Meatpacking District B.I.D., and aims at bringing further exposure and attention to local businesses.

"We look forward to transforming the streets of New York once again and turning them into a riot of color, spotlighting the abundance of great florist and floral designer talent in our city," Moira Breslin, Founder of L.E.A.F, said in a statement. "It is through the support of our community, local businesses and incredible partners that we can continue to make this a reality. We hope that both New Yorkers and visitors will join us this June to share in the beauty of flowers."

Visitors can expect to find instillations from various brands. Absolut Vodka, on Gansevoort Plaza South, will sponsor an installation to support LGBTQ bars and restaurants. Dante, located on 551 Hudson Street, will host a floral pop-up with Perrier-Jouët Champagne, while Chelsea Market will showcase a beautiful flower installation both on the entrance and inside the market itself.

For more information and a complete list of events and activities, you can visit the L.E.A.F. website.