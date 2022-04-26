This Harlem Bakery Just Established the First-Ever National Rugelach Day
Lee Lee's Baked Goods is dedicating an entire day to the sweet pastry rugelach.
There's officially a new food holiday to help you celebrate a delicious dessert. From this year forward, April 29 will be known as National Rugelach Day in honor of the sweet pastry rugelach.
Celebrations wouldn't be possible without the efforts of Harlem's Lee Lee's Baked Goods. The bakery's owner, Alvin Lee Smalls—who's also known in the neighborhood as Mr. Lee—has been baking rugelach for over 50 years, and decided to submit the request to the National Day Archives in March to help spread its popularity with a national food holiday. His request was approved soon after, and the inaugural date even coincides with Mr. Lee's 80th birthday.
To Mr. Lee, rugelach is more than a simple sweet. It's a Jewish and Polish tradition that dates back centuries, and it's a culinary treasure that everyone should experience.
"Rugelach is something that has always been near and dear to my heart, so I thought why not recognize and celebrate such a special little confection with the whole world," Mr. Lee said. "This day has been designated for everyone to celebrate and enjoy the delight of rugelach wherever you are!"
Biting into a rugelach is an experience of texture and flavor. Its crisp outer shell hides a buttery and flakey heart. Rolled pastry with flour, butter, cream cheese, cinnamon, raisins, walnuts, spices, and either fruit or chocolate mix together to create a decadent taste that is hard to resist.
On April 29, to celebrate the first ever National Rugelach Day, Lee Lee's Baked Goods is throwing an all-day-long rugelach party open to both rugelach aficionados and curious palates wishing to taste the delicious treat for the first time. Lee Lee's will open its doors at 9:30 am, where it will be giving out a free rugelach to all the "rugelach newbies" for the first 80 minutes of the day. During the session, the bakery will also share details and tips on how to bake it. If you can't secure your spot on site, Lee Lee's will be offering free rugelach to those who sign up online as well.
Since it will be a national celebration, Lee Lee's has launched a hashtag to promote the baking and eating of the delicious pastry everywhere around the US. All chefs, bakers, and pastry lovers across the country are encouraged to use the hashtag #NationalRugelachDay to share all their knowledge about the famous dessert, from history and family stories to favorite bakeries and must-try recipes.
Lee Lee's Baked Goods is located at 283 West 118th Street, and is open seven days a week from 11 am–7 pm. Local and nationwide shipping is available through the Lee Lee’s Baked Goods website.