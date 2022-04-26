This Harlem Bakery Just Established the First-Ever National Rugelach Day

There's officially a new food holiday to help you celebrate a delicious dessert. From this year forward, April 29 will be known as National Rugelach Day in honor of the sweet pastry rugelach.

Celebrations wouldn't be possible without the efforts of Harlem's Lee Lee's Baked Goods. The bakery's owner, Alvin Lee Smalls—who's also known in the neighborhood as Mr. Lee—has been baking rugelach for over 50 years, and decided to submit the request to the National Day Archives in March to help spread its popularity with a national food holiday. His request was approved soon after, and the inaugural date even coincides with Mr. Lee's 80th birthday.

To Mr. Lee, rugelach is more than a simple sweet. It's a Jewish and Polish tradition that dates back centuries, and it's a culinary treasure that everyone should experience.

"Rugelach is something that has always been near and dear to my heart, so I thought why not recognize and celebrate such a special little confection with the whole world," Mr. Lee said. "This day has been designated for everyone to celebrate and enjoy the delight of rugelach wherever you are!"

Biting into a rugelach is an experience of texture and flavor. Its crisp outer shell hides a buttery and flakey heart. Rolled pastry with flour, butter, cream cheese, cinnamon, raisins, walnuts, spices, and either fruit or chocolate mix together to create a decadent taste that is hard to resist.