Legendary NYC Karaoke Dive, Winnie's, Reportedly Closing in March

After 28 storied years as a Chinatown dive bar, and in more recent years, as a karaoke favorite and place you drank at 'til 4am then left to crush infinity dumplings, it appears that Winnie's Bar & Restaurant will be closing its doors later next month.

According to a report by the blog, Jeremiah's Vanishing New York, bartenders said the Bayard Street bar will shutter at the end of March as some landlord who definitely hates your rendition of Un-break My Heart, plans to lease the space to someone else.

Time to queue the tragic, sad song karaoke performance in its honor? LeAnn Rimes? My Heart Will Go On maybe? Or perhaps throw back a few beers or some of that Hawaiian punch, relive a few embarrassing memories of karaoke performances past, and take in the place's last days of dingy glory. It had better end with a killer mic drop.