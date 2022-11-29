Here's the First LGBTQ+ Historic Landmark in Brooklyn

A little slice of LGBTQ+ history has been officially recognized. Park Slope's Lesbian Herstory Archives just became the first queer landmark in the borough.

The building in question is located at 484 14th Street, and it flaunts the oldest and largest collection of lesbian-related historical materials. It was bought in 1991 by the activist-founded non-profit Lesbian Herstory Archives, who not only renovated the house, but also made it into its new headquarters. Last week, the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) voted to award the home landmark status.

"I am delighted the Commission has designated the home of the Lesbian Herstory Archives, an important community space and a nationally important collection of LGBTQ+ historical materials," LPC Chair Sarah Carroll said in a statement. "For over 30 years, the building has been the site of the Archives' essential role in preserving and telling the stories of a mostly unseen community of women, including many who have contributed to America's cultural, political, and social history. This designation draws attention to the importance of the Lesbian Herstory Archives to New York City and the country's history and to LGBTQ+ communities."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams also commented on the news, highlighting the importance of the new landmark and shining a light on the lesbian community in NYC.

"By designating the Lesbian Herstory Archives—the first individual landmark in Brooklyn designated specifically for its LGBTQ+ significance—we pay tribute to this vital part of our collective history," Adams said in a statement. "This landmark reflects the incredible stories of lesbians, who, against all odds, fought for and achieved the equality and acceptance they deserved."