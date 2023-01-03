A Luxury Indoor Pickleball Court Is Opening in Hell's Kitchen Soon

Cold weather won't stop your pickleball obsession anymore, especially if you live in Hell's Kitchen.

In early 2023, Life Time will open its first high-end indoor pickleball court at its Life Time Sky Location in the Big Apple. Sky is Life Time's iconic club, which features the basketball court designed by Carmelo Anthony in collaboration with Sky's developer, The Moinian Group.

Pickleball players will be ready to start playing their favorite sports indoor come February 2023. Construction is already underway, and the two new pickleball courts will be the best spot for classes, tournaments, training, and even social events. They will be located on the street level of Life Time Sky, which fitness fans can visit at 605 W. 42nd Street.

"I could not be more excited to bring pickleball to our Sky location, which is renowned for the epic games on our basketball court, incredible boutique-style classes and rooftop beach club experience," Bahram Akradi, Life Time's founder, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Adding pickleball and dedicated Alpha training space elevates our Life Time offerings for members as we continue expanding our footprint throughout the city."

So far, Life Time has brought more than 400 permanent pickleball courts to North America, including both indoor and outdoor courts. The fitness company's goal is to reach 600 by the end of 2023, and with a building rate of five new permanent courts each week, it is currently on track.

Members can access Life Time Sky by paying either daily or monthly dues. In addition to the courts, Life Time Sky is equipped with Alpha Training Experience (another new addition coming in February), studios for barre, HIIT, yoga, and other disciplines, a huge fitness floor, weight rooms, a basketball court, an indoor pool, and even a Turkish Hammam suite and a rooftop pool club.

For more information, you can visit Life Time's website.