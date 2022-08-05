Stunning Photos Show Summer Lightning Storm Over NYC's Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

This week's heat wave also brought intense thunderstorms to the NYC area, and with those storms came some dramatic lightning.

On Thursday evening, MTA photographer Marc A. Hermann captured one such storm rolling across the city. From the Shore Road Park hiking and bike trail in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Hermann shot a series of stunning photos of lightning flashing across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge that connects Brooklyn and Staten Island across the New York Bay.

According to the MTA, no lightning strikes were reported on the bridge. But the storms certainly made for some scenic photography. Check out more of the amazing photos below: