Walk Through Millions of Holiday Lights at This Iconic Brooklyn Botanic Garden Trail

New York City's favorite light show is coming back just in time for the holiday season.

Lightscape, Brooklyn Botanic Garden's illuminated trail, is opening its doors to the public on November 16, and it is here to stay on select dates through January 8, 2023. Originally born in London, Lightscape's project is taking over Brooklyn as its only US location on the East Coast. The mile-long trail takes visitors through Brooklyn Botanic Garden's 52 acres of space, featuring gorgeous artistic installations centered around light, color, and sound.

Local artists as well as international ones will display their works this year. Shunkashūtō by Jason Cochran and Manny Jose will bring guests to the discovery of the year's changing seasons through beautiful projections, while Neon Tree by Culture Creative will bring light and life to the leafless branches and trunk of a Japanese elm tree.

A few recurring artists will also take part in his year's edition of Lightscape. The famous and fan-favorite Winter Cathedral by Mandylights will walk visitors under a tunnel donned with tens of thousands of individual LED lights, while Fire Garden by Ashley Bertling will use real candlelight to illuminate and reimagine this year's structures.

"We are thrilled to bring Lightscape back to Brooklyn Botanic Garden this year," Adrian Benepe, president and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden, said in a statement. "This distinctly Brooklyn-flavored celebration encourages everyone to find happiness and beauty and create festive, fun gatherings with friends and family. We hope residents and visitors alike will make Lightscape at BBG an annual tradition."

Nonmember regular admission tickets are $40, while children between the ages of 3 and 12 pay $20. For more information and to get your tickets, you can visit this website.