Here's How You Can Attend Free Shows Every Week at Lincoln Center

Diving deep into arts and culture doesn't need to be expensive. In fact, it can even be free.

The David Rubenstein Atrium, located at New York City's Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side, offers a variety of free events every month to celebrate cultural diversity and artistic innovation.

Ranging from performances and family shows to talks and even live podcast recordings, the events at the Atrium are open to everybody and feature artists and hosts from all around the world. Catered to disco fans, Friday nights are reserved for the Atrium's Dance Floor series, where DJs from different countries and genres take over the venue for a night of music and fun. Select Saturdays are for families and young audiences, where events explore delicate yet empowering themes of connection, acceptance, and self-love.

You can visit this page for a calendar featuring all upcoming events, including a Dance Floor series' hip-hop night and a theater reading on gun violence.