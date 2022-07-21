Central Park's Famous Loeb Boathouse Is Closing for Good

Central Park will soon lose one of its historic landmarks.

Following a first closure in 2020 during the pandemic, the Loeb Boathouse briefly reopened its doors in 2021, but it proved to be short lived. The famous restaurant will permanently close on October 16, the New York Department of Labor's office announced.

The restaurant, which is one of Central Park's most iconic dining spots with a 150-year history, will be laying off 163 employees. The reasons behind the imminent shutdowns are attributed to "rising labor and costs of goods," the restaurant said.

"It is our intention to engage a future operator as soon as possible," the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation wrote in a statement. "We are working in good faith with the current operator in an effort to accommodate those individuals who have an event already scheduled at the Boathouse."