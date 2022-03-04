London's Famous Red Telephone Booths Are Giving Away Prizes Around NYC This Week

A little taste of London has landed in NYC.

A replica of the city's famous red telephone booths has been making the rounds across the city this week. First seen in the Meatpacking District on Wednesday, the phone booth is currently on Astor Place between Lafayette and Cooper Square. On Saturday, it's set to appear at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Dock Street.

It's all part of a British marketing campaign called "Great Calling," which is hooking up some lucky winners with UK-themed prizes. All you have to do is answer the phone in the booth with the phrase "I want to see things differently." You'll be entered for a chance to win one of 700 prizes, including a British cooking class, a concert, a soccer viewing party, or dinner and a show.

You can check out the full contest rules here and head to the phone booths for your chance to win.