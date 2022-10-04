This Major Long Island Railroad Upgrade Will Make Your Next Trip Easier

After decades of debate and years of construction, one of the New York region's most important transportation projects is finally done, and it might just help out your next commute.

This week, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the completion of a nearly 10-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, New York on Long Island. Running along the Long Island Railroad's main line, the third track will boost reliability and capacity by allowing trains to pass each other. The project also refurbished five LIRR stations at New Hyde Park, Merillon Avenue, Mineola, Carle Place and Westbury, as well as eliminating multiple at-grade crossings and upgrading rail bridges.

Combined with the upcoming opening of the Grand Central Madison station later this year, this is expected to boost total capacity by around 40%. Total weekday trains are set to rise from 665 to 939, an increase of 274. This includes more rush hour trains into NYC as well as more reverse-peak trains heading out of the city at that time. That means that whether you're headed to work in Manhattan, hopping on a train to the beach, or just traveling around Long Island, you'll soon have a lot more options.