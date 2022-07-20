Long Island Shark Attacks Prompt Patrols & Beach Shutdowns

More sharks are a sign of a healthy ocean ecosystem, but a recent series of attacks and encounters off Long Island have prompted new shark patrols and even some beach shutdowns in recent weeks.

Experts caution that the chances of being bitten by a shark are still extremely low, and accidental drowning remains a much bigger danger at the beach. Still, the incidents have left some residents and tourists on edge. Here's what you need to know about what's been happening this summer and how to stay safe.



Where have there been shark attacks?

Summer 2022 has brought an unusual number of shark attacks to Long Island. The first attack of summer occurred when a swimmer was bitten on the foot off Jones Beach in late June. Two more occurred in early July. One happened off Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches on Fire Island on Sunday, July 3. ABC7 New York reports that a lifeguard was bit during a rescue training. The other attack on a lifeguard occurred on Thursday, July 7, off Fire Island's Ocean Beach. Both resulted in minor injuries.

An additional two attacks occurred on the same day on July 13, one off Ocean Beach and one off Smith Point Beach, according to NBC4 New York. One was on a surfer, who suffered a four-inch gash on his leg, while the second was on a swimmer in waist-deep water, who suffered bites to his wrist and buttocks.

Shark attacks are historically rare on Long Island. Before this summer, for example, officials say Smith Point Beach had never had a shark attack since its opening in the 1950s. Historical records show only about one shark bite per decade on Long Island's beaches.



What are shark patrols and why have they closed down beaches?



The recent incidents have prompted action from Governor Kathy Hochul, who has stepped up patrols for sharks across Long Island.

The New York Post reports that the state is deploying drones, helicopters, patrol boats, and lifeguards up and down the South Shore to keep a closer eye on sharks.

"We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations," Hochul said. "I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer."

The patrols have already prompted some beach closures. New York City's seven Rockaway beaches were closed on Tuesday, July 19 after two shark sightings, including a reported bump of a swimmer. One beachgoer even captured a video of a shark feeding off Beach 121st Street: