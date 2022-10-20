A Louis Vuitton Exhibit Is Taking Over the Abandoned Barney's Building in NYC

Take an abandoned building, but make it fashion.

The touring Louis Vuitton exhibit, dubbed "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition," has finally arrived in NYC, and it's taking over the former Barney's location on Madison Avenue. The Big Apple is the last leg of the exhibit's tour, which graced audiences from the Louis Vuitton family house in Asnières, Singapore, and Los Angeles.

Honoring Louis Vuitton's career debut as a trunk maker at just 16 years old, the exhibit also celebrates Vuitton's 200th birthday. Featuring interactive experiences and a space filled with installations, the exhibit explores the history and the past of the iconic man and his brand.

As the exhibit's name suggests, there will also be 200 custom-made and personalized trunks by a selection of visionaries, including Franky Zapata, Willo Perron, Francesca Sorrenti, Peter Marino, and Brooklyn Balloons, among others.

Visitors looking to dig deeper into the exhibit will be able to join The Workshop. Located after the rooms filled with trunks, the space will feature events focused on cultural, artistic, and educational aspects for the audience to participate in. And if you get hungry mid-visit, the limited-time restaurant Freds x Louis will have you covered with some tasty bites.

The "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition" is open every day from 10 am–8 pm through December 31. Admission is free, and you can reserve your tickets here.