Queens Is Getting a Shake Shack That's Not in an Airport, Mall, or Stadium

Queens: Home of Kevin James, two sub-par airports, and, well, the Mets. Previously, the only way to get your greasy mitts on a Shake Shack burger inside the oft-maligned borough was to go to a Mets game or fly out of JFK. You could also just take the subway to Brooklyn or Manhattan, but commuting sucks, even when tasty, hot fries are waiting on the other side.

But all this is changing for residents of NYC's largest borough, as a standalone outpost is being built right this second in Elmhurst, set to open in 2016. Even more exciting, however, is that Eater has confirmed a second Queen's outpost is in the works now, too. The newest member of the Shake Shack family may live at 71-26 Austin Street in Forest Hills, but that's just talk and hasn't yet been confirmed by a rep.