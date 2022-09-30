Luna Park in Coney Island Is Transforming Into a Halloween Haunt This October

New Yorkers looking for a spooky season thrilling adventure need only head to Brooklyn. Luna Park in Coney Island is opening its Halloween Harvest, a month-long takeover dedicated to Halloween and all things fall.

From September 30 through October 30, Luna Park's Halloween Harvest will welcome guests into a world made of roller coasters and huge pumpkins. Upon entering Luna Park, visitors will be surrounded by thrilling rides and activities centered around the spooky season, including exciting trick-or-treating sessions, seasonal decorating stations to show off your artistic skills, and even tractor racing.

Pumpkin fans surely won't be disappointed, as Brooklyn's own Maniac Carvers are set to join Halloween Harvest on October 22 to host a popular pumpkin carving event. Halloween Harvest will also celebrate all things pumpkin. Vendors will be filled with pumpkin spice delicacies, including a pumpkin spiced funnel cake and pumpkin spice gelato. Other fall-flavored foods will be available too, and visitors can line up to get their hands on delicious candy apples, apple fried, and purple & orange cotton candy.

"Our annual Halloween Harvest is a great opportunity for families and friends to make everlasting memories with fun-filled and kid-friendly spooky activities that are perfect for all ages." Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc., said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing our community come together for a one-of-a-kind experience!"

For more information about Halloween Harvest and its schedule, you can visit this website.