Minuscule Samples of Moon Dust Just Sold for Half-a-Million Dollars

An auction house in New York City offered up a tiny piece of space exploration history, and it proved to be quite valuable.

Bonhams in NYC just sold at auction five lunar dust samples collected by Armstrong himself on his 1969 Apollo 11 mission. The total, which amounted to a stellar $504,375, fell short of the auction house's estimated bid of $800,000 to $1.2 million. The samples were so small that Bonhams couldn't even determine its total weight and size in microns.

NASA confirmed the authenticity of the moon samples, and said four of them were collected directly by Neil Armstrong on his mission, as their dust particles are consistent with the contingency lunar samples gathered by the astronaut. According to Space.com, the last vial features different lunar traces, possibly due to to a change in testing techniques.

"I think one of the keys for this is that it's from the contingency sample. So it's the very first dust [collected] and it's collected by Neil Armstrong who's like, you know, he's the guy," Bonhams's senior specialist in science and technology Adam Stackhouse told Atlas Obscura.

The bidding originally started at $220,000 and closed after seven bids at $400,000 (plus $104,375 in fees). The sky-high price includes five small aluminum containers featuring carbon tape on top with the lunar dust samples inside. The proud new owner of the samples remained undisclosed.