This Luxury Hotel Chain Is Opening Its First NYC Location This Summer

Photo courtesy of Aman New York

"Aman" means peaceful in Sanskrit, and that's exactly what this new luxurious hotel wants to become: a peaceful retreat within the hustle and bustle of the city. The highly-anticipated Aman New York is the latest addition to the worldwide list of Thai-born Aman properties. The new hotel, which is located in the iconic Crown Building in Manhattan (on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue), will start welcoming guests on August 2, while reservations will open a few days earlier on July 25.



Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Photo courtesy of Aman New York

Hosting 83 suites and 22 branded residencies curated in every detail, Aman New York is almost like an art and design exhibition. Warren & Wetmore, the iconic architecture firm known for Grand Central Station and the Helmsley Building, were behind the Crown Building's design as well, and while the host building has undergone quite a makeover, some of its most authentic features have been preserved in the new hotel. Aman's signature design mixes well with the historic architecture of the building, and creates an oasis of tranquility for every guest. Relaxation and peacefulness are paramount at Aman New York. Equipped with a flagship Aman Spa that occupies 24,800 square feet across three floors, the hotel invites guests to wind down by the 65-foot indoor swimming pool and its adjacent fire pits or to enjoy one of the many wellness experiences offered. The hotel's outdoor space is another peaceful escape. With reflective pools and beautiful fire pits, the 7,000-square-feet terrace can be used year-round thanks to its retracting glass roof. In addition, a verdant wraparound Garden Terrace connects the two restaurants—Arva, Aman's Italian restaurant and Nama, Aman's interpretation of the Japanese tradition of washoku dining—and the Wine Library nestled in the building.

Photo courtesy of Aman New York

Those looking to embrace tranquility with some privacy can do so from their own room. Each suite is oversized and equipped with a functioning fireplace, and the open architecture featuring large windows allows to savor the airiness of the space even more. "Following the success of the multi-award-winning Aman Tokyo, our strategy to bring the coveted Aman lifestyle to urban destinations continues apace," said Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman, in an official statement. "A milestone opening, Aman New York marks our greatest investment into a single destination to date. The hotel introduces an entirely new concept to the city through expansive and unmatched amenities, which propels the brand forward, delivering a guest experience like no other." For more information and to reserve your stay at Aman New York, you can visit the hotel's website.