A New Fleet of Improved Electric Citi Bikes Is Coming to NYC

Riding a bike across NYC's bridges is about to become much easier.

Lyft, the famous ride-share company that also operates NYC's Citi Bike system, is introducing an improved and inclusive ebike model into the fleet. Starting May 5, New Yorkers and tourists alike will be able to ride ebikes even more seamlessly than before, thanks to a new and improved engine as well as the addition of several new rider-friendly features.

To create a new ebike that would truly answer the riders' requests, Lyft collected feedback from bike riders for two years, and finally came up with the new ebike generation. Improved ergonomics to fit all sizes—including a new design for a three-inch wider range than the previous generation, and an improved seat clamp for multiple height adjustments—is one of the main features that stand out. The engine is also more powerful, but only when it's needed, like on bridges and hills.

A built-in LCD screen and speakers will add to the intuitive experience, allowing riders to listen to parking and unlocking instructions. Those looking for a longer ride won't need to worry about mileage, as the battery capacity is improved to 60 miles on a single charge. That also means riders will have an easier time finding ready-to-use ebikes at the various charging stations. Plus, it reduces the bikes' environmental impact.

Improved safety features will ensure a smooth and comfortable ride for everyone. A powerful illuminated light ring, dubbed the LED "beacon," allows night riders to be much more visible on the streets. The beacon, together with the bikes' reflective paint, will serve as a main safety improvement. Safety sensors will monitor the bike's overall health, like the status of its brakes and battery. Finally, a top-of-the-line rear hydraulic brake will allow riders to experience a smoother stop with less force.

"Our design team created an ebike New Yorkers will love, and one that's built to last," John Zimmer, President and Co-Founder of Lyft said in an official statement. "We're very excited to grow Lyft's Citi Bike options and bring more safety and joy to bike riding."

Initially, the new bikes will be available exclusively to Lyft Pink, Reduced Fare Bikeshare, and Citi Bike members, who will get early access to the bike for a couple of months. Non-members who wish to give the new ride a go will be able to jump on Lyft's new offer, which includes a 15-day free trial to experience the membership's perks.

Before coming to NYC, Lyft's new ebike fleet already rode the streets of San Francisco and Chicago. In only one month, the new bikes were used much more than the existing ones, averaging at almost 90% more trips per day, TimeOut reports.

The expectation is that NYC will have a similar response. According to Lyft, over 800,000 people in NYC hopped on a Citi Bike for the first time last year. In total, almost 28 million trips were registered. Part of this, Lyft believes, is due to the presence of ebikes—which allow riders to not only get to their destination faster, but also without considerable fatigue.

"Our ebikes served two to three times as many rides per bike as our classic pedal bikes last year," reads Lyft's statement.

For more information on membership and pricing, you can visit Citi Bike's website.