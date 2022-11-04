You Can Save Big on Citi Bike & Lyft Transportation for Election Day in NYC

Election day is just around the corner, and to encourage every New Yorker to do their civic duty, Lyft is offering 50% off Citi Bikes and Lyft rides.

Snagging the deal is very simple. By using the code VOTE22, users can decide whether to grab a bike or hop in a car and save big bucks. The code, which is valid for up to $10 when applied to car rides, will be active around and during poll opening and closing hours. Starting from one hour before polls open and up until one hour after they close, riders can book their discounted ride and head over to the polling site of their choosing.

We know that voting in New York City can be overwhelming. Luckily we put together a guide to help you navigate the process and to answer all the FAQs you might have. You can check it out here. For more election-related coverage, instead, you can browse our country-wide voting dedicated page.