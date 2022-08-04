Get Free Ice Cream Sandwiches in NYC & the Hamptons This Weekend

New Yorkers in the city and in the Hamptons are in for a special treat this weekend.

The LA-based ice cream company Coolhaus has partnered with the NYC clothing brand M.M.LaFleur to serve New Yorkers delicious (and free!) ice cream sandwiches all weekend. A custom M.M.LaFleur x Coolhaus truck will be making its way through select locations in the city and in the Hamptons, giving hungry guests the chance to get some well-deserved dessert.

In addition to tasty ice cream sandwiches, the truck will give visitors the chance to try and win an M.M.LaFleur gift card and a private ice cream party kindly provided by Coolhaus.

The truck will be in the city starting today and through tomorrow, August 5, and then it will drive off to the Hamptons to spend Saturday there. Here is the full schedule of the truck's stops and approximate locations:

Thursday, August 4

12–2 pm: Flatiron and Gramercy Park

3-6 pm: Upper East Side

Friday, August 5

12-2 pm: Soho

3-6 pm: Tribeca

Saturday, August 6

12-2 pm: East Hampton

2:45-4:45 pm: Bridgehampton

5:15-6:15 pm: Southampton

To know exactly where the truck will be, you can follow M.M.LaFleur's Instagram profile and check their stories.