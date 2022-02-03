You Can Practice Your Olympic Curling Skills at This NYC Rooftop Bar

The 2022 Winter Olympics kick off this week in Beijing, China, and once again, one of the winter's more obscure sports—curling—is in the spotlight. Now, you can try your hand at the sport right in the heart of Times Square.

M Social Times Square New York just opened an iceless curling rink at the hotel's rooftop bar and lounge Beast & Butterflies. Groups can reserve the heated outdoor rink for $30 per person in 45-minute intervals from noon to 10 pm. You can face off against your friends and even receive a complimentary Bacardi-spiked warm apple cider cocktail for every registered guest while you enjoy panoramic views of midtown Manhattan.

"We are thrilled to introduce this fun, new offering to our guests and bring our community together in a safe and exciting outdoor setting," said William van Wassenhove, manager of M Social Times Square New York, in a press statement. "With the Winter Olympics approaching, we know how much of a draw the sport of curling is so we can't wait to be the only hotel in which guests can showcase their skills in the city. This will further introduce New Yorker's and visitors to the beautiful Beast & Butterflies space and highlight the stunning views we have to offer."

Email rsvp@msocialhotelnewyork.com to make your reservation, and head to Beasts & Butterflies on the roof of M Social at 226 West 52nd Street to get started.

