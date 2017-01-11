Macaron Donuts Are the Newest Donut Hybrid You Need

Nearly three years after people first went insane over Dominque Ansel's Cronut, you can still find hoards of tourists lining up outside the pastry master's SoHo bakery. But now, it looks like another distinguished chef is about to enter his own insane donut hybrid into the ring. (Get it?)

François Payard, a third-generation French pastry chef, has created what he calls the Macaronut. As the name suggests, the colorful new pastry is a mashup of a macaron and a donut, and Payard will introduce them to world at his NYC patisseries on March 20th, which is fittingly Macaron Day. Macarons are delicious and donuts are reliably great, but these things bring together the best of both and come filled with a strawberries and cream ganache.