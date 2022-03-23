Macy’s Famous NYC Windows Are Becoming a Flower Paradise for Spring

Macy's Herald Square will be in full bloom starting this weekend. From Sunday, March 27 through Sunday, April 10, Macy's will open the doors to its breathtaking displays of flowers and lush plant arrangements.

The decorations will take over the Broadway windows famously used for Macy's winter holiday displays as well as the inside of its flagship store, embellishing countertops, balconies, and special architectural structures like bridges and columns.

Showcasing the flowers and the fragrances they evoke, the store's show is designed to feel like a walk-in garden made of bold colors and modern geometries. Temporary greenhouses will each display a scent inspired by famous perfumes from high-end beauty and fashion houses. Miss Dior by Christian Dior, Donna Born in Roma by Valentino, and FlowerBomb Ruby Orchid by Viktor&Rolf are just some of the perfumes that will be showcased, and will delight guests strolling across the mezzanine level of the store.

"This year's Macy's Flower Show will bring floral beauty and dazzling scents together to create a multi-sensory experience," said Macy's Flower Show's Executive Producer Will Coss, New York Family reports. "We are excited to once again welcome New Yorkers and visitors into this magical floral retreat within Macy's Herald Square and kick-off the spring season."

The flower show at Macy's Herald Square is free to visit. For more information, visit Macy's website.