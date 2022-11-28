Take a Look at This Year's Iconic Macy's Holiday Windows in NYC

Thanksgiving is now behind us, and the Big Apple is finally ready to embrace the holiday spirit in full. To celebrate, Macy's has officially brought back its beloved holiday windows, which are already spreading cheer across its Herald Square location.

"With dazzling displays and treasured traditions, Macy's continues to delight generations as the destination for holiday magic," Will Coss, Macy's vice president of Branded Entertainment, said in a statement. "We are delighted that these cherished experiences continue to create fun, whimsical and unforgettable memories for the whole family."

Macy's iconic themed windows have a long tradition, and their first iteration dates back to 1874. With beautifully decorated structures, every year they bring the spirit of the season back in an animated fashion. This year's theme celebrates spending the holiday season with our loved ones, and it features gorgeous twinkling lights together with wintery installations of polar bears, reindeers, and winter villages.

New Yorkers and tourists have until January 1, 2023 to check the windows out in person. Here's a sneak peek of this year's installations: