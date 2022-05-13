This Spanish Fashion Retailer Just Opened a Huge Flagship Store on Fifth Avenue

Fashion fans will now have yet another new store option on Fifth Avenue.

Mango, the Spanish fashion giant that first debuted its US stores in 2006, just opened its new 23,000-square-foot flagship location at 711 5th Avenue in Manhattan. The massive store, which spans across three floors, is planned to offer clothing options for everyone, including men, women, and kids.

Such a big space doesn't come with low energy expenditure and costs. To counter that, the new store focuses on having the lowest environmental impact possible. According to Toni Ruiz, CEO of Mango, 70% of the materials used in the new flagship location were pre-existing in the space. The lights, floors, and other elements are left over from the previous brand tenant, Polo Ralph Lauren. To encourage customers to live more sustainably, the store will also feature "Committed Boxes," where guests will be able to drop old clothing and footwear to be recycled or revitalized.

As part of the store's Grand Opening, a collection of NFT's featuring works of art by Joan Miró, Antoni Tàpies, and Miquel Barceló will be displayed around the store. The artworks will be available for guests to view for two weeks, and they will also be featured in the Metaverse.

The company is planning to expand even further in the United States in the next three years. With a focus on Florida, Mango aims to open 30 new stores across the country, which will bring the total number of US stores to 40. Among the main cities that are expected to see new Mango stores are Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

"The opening of this new flagship store is a major step forward in our strategic goals for international expansion and our distribution ecosystem," Ruiz said according to Footwear News. "But above all it is the first step to consolidate our brand presence in the United States, one of the most important markets in the world."