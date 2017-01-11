Manhattan Just Decriminalized Public Drinking! Here's What It Means for You.

To be clear, it's still against the law to drink in public under the new policy, but now, you might get slapped with a summons and fine instead of ending up in cuffs -- in Manhattan only. In other words, New York isn't about to transform into a boozy party full of go-cups and lax laws like New Orleans. Instead, city officials said the changes are designed to free up police and criminal justice resources used on low-level offenses so they can be allocated to focus more on violent crime. Somewhere, Rudy Giuliani is pouring one out for his broken windows policy.

“Using summonses instead of arrests for low-level offenses is an intuitive and modern solution that will help make sure resources are focused on our main priority: addressing threats to public safety," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "Today’s reforms allow our hardworking police officers to concentrate their efforts on the narrow group of individuals driving violent crime in New York City. This plan will also help safely prevent unnecessary jail time for low-level offenses.”