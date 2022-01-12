There's a Stunning, Multi-Sensory Light Tunnel in Manhattan You Can Walk Through

Manhattan's famed Broadway is already dotted with the lights of Times Square and world-renowned theaters, but for a limited time, it's also home to a unique art exhibit that's bringing some new color to a historic street.

The Garment District Alliance just unveiled Passage, a multi-sensory light tunnel on Broadway between 39th and 40th Streets. The exhibit is comprised of 20 color-changing rings that form a pedestrian tunnel and emit light and sound as visitors walk through them. The best part? It's totally free to visit.

The piece was created by artist Serge Maheu and fabricated by Félix Ménard. It first debuted in 2017 at Illuminart, a light exhibition at the Canadian winter festival Montréal en Lumière. The Garment District Alliance partnered with the Québec Government Office in New York City to bring the light tunnel to the city, where it will be on display until mid-February.

"Passage is truly a fantastic exhibition that has transformed the pedestrian experience on Broadway with its bright, colorful presence," said Barbara A. Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance, in a press statement. "As we kick off the new year, we encourage New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy this outdoor immersive installation as part of their visit to the Garment District."

Passage is open to visitors from January 10 to February 13. While you're there, you can also head to nearby Bryant Park for some icy bumper cars.