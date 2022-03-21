Applications for Apartments in the Historic Manhattan Plaza Are Open Now

If you've been looking for an affordable apartment in New York City's skyrocketing rental market, well, you're probably not in luck (sorry). But an interesting prospect has emerged. The famous and historic Manhattan Plaza, a 46-floor apartment building located in Hell's Kitchen, just reopened its applications.

The building, famous for its long and sought-after waiting lists, is offering affordable housing to middle-income occupants and families.

Considering Hell's Kitchen's median rental price of $4,000 a month, Manhattan Plaza is a deal sought by many New Yorkers. To try and secure a spot, applicants can apply through one of many affordable housing programs listing the building.

The requirements of New York State's Mitchell Lama Program are simple: Those who earn less than $163,000 are eligible to apply for a $1,950 per month studio; applicants earning under $193,000 can apply for a one-bedroom apartment priced at $2,300 a month; and prospective tenants who earn under $224,000 are eligible for a two-bedroom unit costing a monthly rent of $2,679.

Applicants can also try their luck through the Manhattan Plaza Section 8 programs, according to which eligible applicants (including but not limited to Performing Artist and Theater Support professionals) will only be required to pay up to 40% of their income in rent.

You might know Manhattan Plaza by its famous former residents. The building's proximity to the theater district and the inclusion of performing artists in the eligible categories for subsidized rent made Manhattan Plaza a home for actors and artists looking for financial stability before they actually became famous. Al Pacino, Alicia Keys, and Samuel L. Jackson are only some of the notable former tenants.

While applications are open, it’s better to act quickly to secure a spot. "Once people move in, it's rare that they leave,'' said Manhattan Plaza Tenants Association President Aleta LaFargue. "There are people I know that were on the waiting list for 10 years."