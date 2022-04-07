This Huge Vintage Clothing Fair Is a Thrift-Lover's Dream

Vintage fans and collectors will have plenty of material to feast their eyes on this weekend. The Manhattan Vintage Show, dubbed the longest running vintage show in New York, is coming back to Chelsea's Metropolitan Pavilion on April 8 and 9.

Over 90 vendors will put their prized vintage items on display in the 25,000-square-foot venue, selling anything ranging from clothing and accessories to antique textiles from around the world.

Celebrating both 20th and 21st century fashion and design, vendors will offer high-end items from famous fashion houses as well as more price-accessible articles, allowing guests and collectors alike to peruse and purchase from the collections. This year, attendees can expect to look through vintage Moschino and Hérmes pieces at the Gypsy Nation stand or discover colorful rare finds at Ally Bird Vintage. Brooklyn's Olives Very Vintage will also be among the show's merchants, as well as the Lower Manhattan vintage store Phenix.

In order to make for a seamless experience, the event will feature rehydration stands and will offer refreshments to attendees. Fitting rooms will be available to allow guests to try on their favorite pieces of vintage clothing on site, and if a garment needs to be adjusted for a perfect fit, on-site tailors will be able to help.

For additional information, you can visit the Manhattan Vintage website. Tickets are $20 per entry and they can be purchased here.