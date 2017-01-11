This Map Shows Where to Score a Washer/Dryer Apartment in New York

All New Yorkers know how elusive the dream of the in-unit washer/dryer is. We either trudge our Hefty garbage bags full of dirty clothes to the laundromat, where we mindlessly wait for ~16 years for cycles to finish, or we waste upwards of $15 dollars sending it out and having strangers touch our underwear. And then there are those lucky few who are actually really living the in-unit washer/dryer dream -- but don't think they're not paying an ungodly amount for it.

According to data collected by Trulia, New Yorkers pay the 6th highest premiums for an in-unit washer/dryer, after Chicago, Boston, SF, LA, and Philly (Philly pays the most). On average, New Yorkers pay a 10% premium for washer/dryers, or $175 extra in rent. The median rent for a washer/dryer-equipped apartment is $2100.