News

Maps Show Sky-High and Slightly Less Sky-High Rents in NYC Neighborhoods

By Published On 02/17/2015 By Published On 02/17/2015
Zumper

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

As New Yorkers, we pay stupid amounts of money to call this city home, but thanks to new maps from listings site Zumper, we can get a good idea of the even stupider amounts of money other people are paying too. The map shows just how expensive neighborhoods around the city are, based on data from the last couple of months.

The maps, covering parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, show the median rents per neighborhood for a 1-bedroom apartment from January, and you probably won't be surprised here, in Manhattan Tribeca is the most expensive at $4,150. On the Brooklyn side, Dumbo saw median rental prices of $4,000, according to Zumper, and neighborhoods like Bushwick and Crown Heights saw prices increase over late last year. Thanks, everyone. It's all your fault. 

Interestingly, Zumper notes that the median rent in NYC overall actually went down for the first time in nine months -- from $3,100 in December 2014, to $3,000 in January 2015. Let's see how long that lasts...

Take a look at the maps below:

Related

related

What 20 NYC real estate terms REALLY mean

related

Confessions of a New York City real estate broker

related

How awful is finding an apartment in NYC? An ongoing diary

related

What 20 NYC real estate terms REALLY mean
Zumper
Zumper

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and doesn't even want to know how much TWO bedroom units cost in these neighborhoods. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like