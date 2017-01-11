These Maps Show How NYC Neighborhood Rents Keep Skyrocketing

Just in time for the detestable summer moving season, real estate listing site Zumper has just released a fresh set of maps that show the ridiculous gobs of money we pay to call NYC home. No neighborhood is safe. Sigh.

Specifically, the maps show median rents for a 1-bedroom apartment in several Manhattan and Brooklyn neighborhoods based on apartment listings data from April. Unsurprisingly, the maps show sky-high rents in hot Manhattan neighborhoods including Tribeca, Chelsea, and Greenwich Village, but things aren't better across the bridge in Brooklyn's Williamsburg, DUMBO, and Vinegar Hill. Somehow, prices have gone up in these already stupidly expensive neighborhoods like Tribeca (up 6%), Flatiron (up 5.2%), and Chelsea (up 1.8%), according to Zumper. It's all your fault, people. Just move to LA already.