Maps Showing Sky-High Rent, Crazy Ice Volcano & More NYC News

Since you were probably busy huddling with a roomful of space heaters or going out and chowing on the best new pieces of meat in town, we gathered up all the news you may have missed and made it really easy for you to not sound dumb when talking to your friends at the wine cooler.

Here are some headlines and news stories you can enthusiastically interject into a conversation:

Maps Show Sky-High and Slightly Less Sky-High Rents in NYC Neighborhoods

As New Yorkers, we pay stupid amounts of money to call this city home, but thanks to new maps from listings site Zumper, we can get a good idea of the even stupider amounts of money other people are paying too. READ MORE