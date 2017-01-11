Yep, NYC Subway Delays Have Gotten Worse

Here’s what you need to know from the audit:

Weekday on-time performance dropped to 74% in 2014, compared to 80.5% in 2013.

Weekend on-time performance dropped to 81% in 2014, compared to 85% in 2013.

The L train surprisingly had the best performance, at about 94%.

The 4 train had the worst performance, at just 50%.

The MTA's goal was 92%, which has now been lowered to 75%.

From March 2013 through March 2014, there were 498,889 subway delays reported.



In response to the report, the MTA said the audit’s on-time measurements don’t accurately gauge the system’s overall performance, suggesting to The Wall Street Journal the focus should be on “wait assessments,” or how well trains follow the scheduled times between arriving at stations so that wait times are consistent. With that, the MTA said it regularly holds trains to improve wait times, which could result in lower on-time performance.

But wait assessment performance is also getting worse, according to the audit:

"MTA indicates that wait assessment is its critical indicator, yet wait assessment has also been on the decline," the audit said. "Actual wait assessment was 80.3% for 2013 and 78.8% for 2014. For 2014, wait assessment was as low as 67.4% on the number 5 [train] and 69.6% on the A train."