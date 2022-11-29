This Mariah Carey-Curated Luxury Holiday Getaway Is All You Want for Christmas

If you've been blasting Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" since early November, this one's for you.

The living icon and singer has partnered with Booking.com to take two lucky fans on Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience in NYC this December. Over the weekend of December 16 through December 19, the pair of fans will get to experience the Big Apple's holiday spirit in all of its majesty, with holiday attractions and events curated by Mariah Carey herself.

The experience will be one to remember. It starts with a three-night stay in a gorgeous room at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel in NYC as well as dinner reservations at Mariah's favorite restaurants (like Nobu and Mr. Chow). The experience will culminate in cocktails and a professional Christmas card photoshoot in Mariah's beautiful New York City penthouse apartment.

If this wasn't enough, guests will be also treated to a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue, and they'll be taken to a VIP ice skating experience at Rockefeller Center. The lucky vacationers will also be given tickets to Mariah's "Merry Christmas To All!" concert at Madison Square Garden on December 16, and they'll receive a signed copy of her new holiday classic book, dubbed The Christmas Princess. On another night, they'll be able to attend the famous Radio City's Christmas Spectacular show featuring the Rockettes, and they'll be given a private tour of Radio City Music Hall. Flights, airport transfers, and local transportation to and from attractions and activities are all also included.

The experience is bookable on a first-come, first-served basis on Booking.com starting on December 14 at 5 pm ET. The best part? It only costs $20.19, which is a nod to the year Mariah's single "All I Want for Christmas is You" first reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year," Mariah Carey said in a statement. "For one time only, I'm giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favorite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel."

For more information on the exclusive experience, you can visit this website.