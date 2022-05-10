This Andy Warhol Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Just Sold for Almost $200 Million

Pablo Picasso's "Les Femmes d'Alger (Version O)" is no longer the most expensive 20th century work of art ever sold. That artwork's wopping $179.4 million sale price has just been beaten.

One of Andy Warhol's portraits of Marilyn Monroe just shattered the previous Picasso record by over $15 million, selling to an unknown buyer for $195 million at Christie's auction house in New York City. The artwork, named "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" and dated back to 1964, is part of a series of silk-screen portraits Warhol created after Monroe's death in 1962. They're based on a film still from the movie Niagara starring Monroe.

"Tonight was a historic night for Christie's and for the entire contemporary art market," Alex Rotter, Christie's chairman of 20th and 21st century art, said in a statement. "The record-breaking sale of Warhol's iconic portrait of Marilyn from the Collection of Thomas and Doris Ammann is a testament to the strength, the vibrancy, and the overall excitement of the art market today. This sale demonstrates the pervasive power of Andy Warhol as well as the lasting legacy that he continues leave behind in the art world, popular culture, and society."

According to The New York Times, the bidding took place in just under four minutes Christie's New York auction house. The proceeds from the sale will be donated to charities that provide educational and medical services to children, and the artwork's buyer has been invited by the auction house to actively participate in the foundation's mission for children's aid. In addition—pending the foundation's approval—the buyer will be able to decide which charities and organizations will receive 20% of the sale's proceeds.

In addition to "Les Femmes d'Alger (Version O)," Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" also eclipsed the auction sale price of an untitled Jean-Michel Basquiat skull painting, which went for $110.5 million in 2017.

"For 250 years, Christie's has proudly stewarded the greatest art objects throughout generations and tonight, we yet again made history," Marc Porter, Christie's chairman, said in a statement. "The funds that we have raised tonight with the sale of this exquisite collection will go directly toward improving the health and well-being of children and young adults. Philanthropic initiatives are of the utmost importance to our core values at Christie's; we believe giving back to our global communities to be essential. It has been a true privilege and honor to work so closely with The Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation in organizing such a generous sale."