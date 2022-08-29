Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Williamsburg Is Getting a New Gateway

Brooklynites residing in Williamsburg will soon see some bright new colors in their neighborhood.

In honor of Marsha P. Johnson's birthday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Williamsburg park carrying her name would get a new, colorful gateway to celebrate the iconic activist further. The new entrance will also top off a $16.5 million park renovation project completed this summer.

Marsha P. Johnson was a transgender woman of color who is remembered for her efforts in supporting and fighting for the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. Born on August 24, 1945, she became an outspoken advocate for both LGBTQ+ rights and HIV/AIDS treatment and was able to open a shelter in NYC that would welcome LGBTQ+ youth that had been rejected by their families.

"Marsha P. Johnson was a trailblazer who stood up for what is right, challenged the status quo, and changed the course of history," Governor Hochul said in an official statement. "As we celebrate Marsha P. Johnson's birthday, New York State will continue to honor her story at this newly renovated state park, where we are highlighting her message and carrying it forward for new generations of visitors."

The new gateway will welcome visitors into the park at the Kent Avenue and North Eighth Street entrance. Its vivid colors and artistic decorations will embellish and complement the park's structure and convey Johnson's spirit and legacy. Surrounded by trees, a new lawn, and beautiful greenery, the entrance and the park will continue to communicate Johnson's love of nature while offering visitors a beautiful oasis to enjoy in Williamsburg.

The design project is set to continue into fall 2022, while fabrication will begin in 2023. Officials are excited about the state park's new appearance and look forward to continuing to honor and remember Johnson.

"Inclusion and acceptance are goals that we take to heart at State Parks," State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in an official statement. "The new and improved version of Marsha P. Johnson State Park is a great example of how we can be welcoming and open to all, and to reflect the varied and diverse stories of the many people and places of New York State."