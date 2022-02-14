Experience 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' In Real Life at NYC's Plaza Hotel

Amazon's Emmy-winning dramedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel paints a perfect scene of late-1950s New York City, and now you can live the show in real life at The Plaza Hotel.

The hotel's famous Palm Court has been a destination for afternoon tea for over a century. Now, it boasts a new Midge Menu inspired by Miriam "Midge" Maisel herself. It includes a deli-style pastrami tea sandwich on rye, a black and white cookie reimagined as a macaron, a chocolate Nutella babka cheesecake, and more, with all the menu items paying tribute to the show and New York City.

You can even browse a selection of props and costumes from the latest season, which are on display for guests. Reservations are available for $99 per person by calling 212-546-5300 or emailing palmcourt@fairmont.com.