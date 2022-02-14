Experience 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' In Real Life at NYC's Plaza Hotel
You can book a hotel room modeled after Midge Maisel's apartment and experience a Maisel-inspired tea menu.
Amazon's Emmy-winning dramedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel paints a perfect scene of late-1950s New York City, and now you can live the show in real life at The Plaza Hotel.
The hotel's famous Palm Court has been a destination for afternoon tea for over a century. Now, it boasts a new Midge Menu inspired by Miriam "Midge" Maisel herself. It includes a deli-style pastrami tea sandwich on rye, a black and white cookie reimagined as a macaron, a chocolate Nutella babka cheesecake, and more, with all the menu items paying tribute to the show and New York City.
You can even browse a selection of props and costumes from the latest season, which are on display for guests. Reservations are available for $99 per person by calling 212-546-5300 or emailing palmcourt@fairmont.com.
Once you're done with tea, you can also book a special suite at The Plaza inspired by Midge's Upper West Side apartment. With a mix of antique and replica decor, it's a perfect tribute to the show's sense of style.
The room comes with tea for two at the Palm Court as well as "a Midge Maisel-inspired hairstyling from the Warren Tricomi Salon and access to a one-of-a-kind shoppable Midge closet courtesy of The Plaza Boutique," according to a press release. The room is open to book until Sunday, April 10, with rates starting at $1,675 per night. You can find more details and make reservations on the hotel's website.
The experience is reminiscent of recent offerings related to HBO's And Just Like That or The Gilded Age, with fans getting a deeper way to engage with their favorite shows. Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on Amazon Prime this Friday, February 18. If you're looking to live your Midge Maisel fantasy, The Plaza Hotel has all the right offerings.