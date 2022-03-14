America's Priciest Sushi Bar Will Soon Charge $1,000 Per Person

A meal at Masa, the opulent sushi bar in Columbus Circle flaunting three Michelin stars, has long been a dream for many fine dining fans. But the experience doesn't come cheap, and now its costs are set to rise even more.

What's already the country's most expensive restaurant will raise prices in April, with an increase that will result in a $1,000 meal for one—without drinks—as Eater reports.

A quick glance at the restaurant's reservation page reveals the new price breakdowns. To enjoy an omakase experience directly from the bar counter, Masa will ask $950 per person (a $150 increase). With tax, the total will amount to $1,034. Those who wish to reserve one of the few tables will contend with a $750 meal—a $100 increase.

According to a description on the restaurant's reservations page, the menu offers a selection of five to six small appetizers, followed by 15 to 17 pieces of sushi based on both seasonality and the chef's discretion.

Since the omakase menu is about the same in terms of quantity and quality wherever you sit, the $200 difference between bar and table seating might sound odd. But it is customary for high-end, Michelin-starred sushi bars like Masa to take every detail into account when creating an omakase experience. From watching the swift movements of the chef's knives to tasting a combo of freshly cut fish and perfectly warm rice, the experience is tied to the higher price for bar seating. As a treat, bar patrons receive an extra wagyu-truffle appetizer.

According to Eater, Masa's price increase is tied to larger supply chain issues in New York City and across the country. The combination of rising food and transportation costs and a bolder consumer demand resulted in steep price increases for several high-end Japanese restaurants. As of right now, the cost of a sophisticated sushi dinner reaches the $400-per-person level for at least seven restaurants in NYC.

The price of privacy may also be taken into account. As the disclaimer points out on its reservation page, Masa forbids customers from taking photos inside the restaurant. Those who do get caught may be asked to leave without a refund.