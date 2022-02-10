A Guide to Mask Requirements in New York and New Jersey
There's still some places you need to mask up.
Two years into the pandemic, it can be hard to keep track of the latest masking guidelines. After living with a mask mandate from the start of the pandemic into mid-2021, New York state dropped its requirement once it achieved its vaccination goal. Then, masks were reinstated during the Omicron surge, only to be repealed again as it subsided. Even so, there are still places where you need to mask up.
Luckily, Thrillist has your back with all the latest requirements for wearing a mask in the New York area.
Where is a mask still required in New York state?
Masks are still required in certain high-risk settings, like state-regulated hospitals, healthcare facilities, and nursing homes. Congregate environments like correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and domestic violence shelters also require masks. Federal law requires masks on all forms of public transportation, including subways, trains, buses, and their associated stations. Additionally, the statewide mask mandate still applies in schools and childcare facilities. Governor Kathy Hochul has said she plans to review the school mask mandate in early March.
Where else is a mask still required in New York City?
Although New York City doesn't have additional mask rules beyond the state, businesses and entertainment venues are allowed to require masks inside. Broadway theaters require all patrons to be masked, as do many museums and cultural institutions.
Local law in New York City also requires gyms, bars, restaurants, and large indoor entertainment venues to check your vaccine status to enter. Acceptable forms of proof include a photo or hard copy of your paper vaccine card, a state-issued Excelsior Pass, a city-issued NYC COVID Safe pass, or a CLEAR digital vaccine card.
Movie theaters, arcades, stores, bowling alleys, and other venues where vaccines are not checked no longer require masks regardless of vaccination status.
What are the current mask rules in New Jersey?
Many people commute between New York and New Jersey, but the mask guidelines differ between the states. Students and faculty at schools in New Jersey are no longer required to wear masks indoors as of Monday, March 7. The state does not have an indoor mask mandate, although the cities of Hoboken, Newark, and Montclair have their own mask mandates that remain in effect.