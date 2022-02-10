A Guide to Mask Requirements in New York and New Jersey

Two years into the pandemic, it can be hard to keep track of the latest masking guidelines. After living with a mask mandate from the start of the pandemic into mid-2021, New York state dropped its requirement once it achieved its vaccination goal. Then, masks were reinstated during the Omicron surge, only to be repealed again as it subsided. Even so, there are still places where you need to mask up.

Luckily, Thrillist has your back with all the latest requirements for wearing a mask in the New York area.

Where is a mask still required in New York state?

Masks are still required in certain high-risk settings, like state-regulated hospitals, healthcare facilities, and nursing homes. Congregate environments like correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and domestic violence shelters also require masks. Federal law requires masks on all forms of public transportation, including subways, trains, buses, and their associated stations. Additionally, the statewide mask mandate still applies in schools and childcare facilities. Governor Kathy Hochul has said she plans to review the school mask mandate in early March.