New Jersey Is Hosting a Massive Cannabis Expo & You Can Bring Your Own Weed

Get ready to puff, pass, and learn a thing or two about cannabis. New Jersey's first-ever BYOC (Bring Your Own Cannabis) consumer cannabis event, dubbed 420 Expo, is coming to the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center.

Next weekend, from September 16 through September 18, 420 Expo will open its doors to cannabis enthusiasts and curious minds alike. Celebrating cannabis in all its splendor, the event will feature over 75 vendors from the cannabis world and more than 20 seminars and panels to further educate visitors, including "Cannabis 101," "How to Get Into the Canna Biz," "Combatting the Social, Racial, & Economic Injustices of Cannabis," and "Medical Marijuana," among others. There will even be a dedicated smoking area for you to light one up and relax, and delicious food trucks will be ready for you when the munchies kick in.

You have to come stocked, though. No vendors will be selling THC products, but guests are encouraged to bring their own stuff, as long as the THC products carried are within the legal limit specified by the state of NJ.

420 Expo will be hosted by Tommy Chong, cannabis activist and iconic comedian part of the duo Cheech and Chong. For three days, the event will feature top-notch entertainment, including rolling contests, live music, and VIP appearances by model and wrestler Katie Forbes. Guests will also get the chance to participate in VIP Meet & Greets with Tommy Chong and WWE Hall-of-Famer Rob Van Dam, and they will also be able to do live Q&A sessions with both.

If smoking and chilling is not your favorite vibe, there's no need to worry. Plenty of activities will light up the event, including glass blowing, axe throwing, and gaming areas to entertain avid gamers. Those looking to celebrate until late will be able to join a VIP lounge and VIP after parties, which will keep the fun going every night.

The event is set to bring in over 15,000 people, and co-founders are excited to highlight cannabis and its world.

"Even though more Americans now smoke marijuana more than tobacco, there is still a lot of misperception and confusion to overcome before legalization becomes normalization," J. Handy, co-founder of the event, said in an official statement. "At 420 Expo, cannabis will be the star."

420 Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, NJ, and it will be open to adults over 21 years of age. The event will be open on Friday, September 16, from 5–11 pm; on Saturday, September 17, from 12–9 pm; and on Sunday, September 18 from 12–6 pm.

For more information and to grab your tickets you can visit the event's website.