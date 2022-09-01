Watch Out for This Jellyfish Causing '9-Volt Battery' Stings at the Jersey Shore

While sharks were busy infesting the Long Island coast over the summer, it looks like a rare kind of jellyfish has taken a liking to the Jersey Shore.

Some Jersey Shore beachgoers in ​​Manasquan, New Jersey reported getting painfully stung by jellyfish in recent days, and experts identified the species as pelagia noctiluca, which is more commonly known as mauve stinger, NJ.com reports. They are small and umbrella-shaped, with a coloration varying from purple to pink and speckled with dots.

According to the Wildlife Trusts, the animal can be pretty big. While it only reaches around 4 inches across, its tentacles can stretch nearly 10 feet. It can be spotted, depending on the currents, from July to October, and it's usually found in warmer waters like those of the Mediterranean Sea.

If mauve stingers touch your skin, you'll definitely feel it. Their sting can be as painful as a 9-volt battery sting, and unlike other jellyfish, they are equipped with stinging cells all over their body rather than just along the tentacles. "Sometimes people pick up dead jellyfish by the bell," Marine Scientist Liza Basking told NJ.com. "That should definitely not happen with this one because it can still sting you."

According to the marine biologists that identified the jellyfish via a picture, mauve stingers rarely populate Jersey's beaches. Usually, they stick to open ocean waters, but recently there has been an uptick of mauve stingers washing up along the Jersey Shore. Several factors could be bringing the rare species closer to the coast, including the lack of rainfall this season and tidal behavior.

While experts estimate that thousands of mauve stingers are populating the ocean closer to shore, they also think they might only be passing by. You should still be careful, though, and check the water before you take a dip this Labor Day weekend. If you do get stung, the easiest remedy is to pour some white vinegar over the affected area. Alternatively, you can rinse the bruise with salt water or do a hot compress.

If you are headed to beaches in the New York or New Jersey area this weekend, don't forget to check out the forecast to figure out the best day for outdoor activities.