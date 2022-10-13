New Law Gives All NYC Bars & Clubs Free Access to Anti-Overdose Kits

New York City bars are about to become a safer space. A new bill just passed, and it gives bars and nightlife spots free access to anti-overdose kits to keep behind the counter.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will be required to provide the necessary tools—including the overdose-reversing drug Naloxone—to bars, which won't need to pay a dime to receive the kits. The Department will also provide the necessary training, ensuring that bartenders and the staff are ready to properly assist those in need.

Yesterday, Mayor Eric Adams signed the proposed bill into law, and said he is proud of the step forward the city is taking to provide crucial and life-saving resources.

"The overdose crisis has been inflicting pain and heartache on our city for too long, so now is the time to take action," said Mayor Adams in an official statement. "One of our city's residents loses their life to an overdose every three hours, so it is essential we use every tool in our arsenal to tackle this crisis. By providing Narcan kits to New York City nightlife establishments and educating staff on how to use it in the event of an overdose, we will save lives, and build a healthier, safer city for all."