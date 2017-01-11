Mayor de Blasio, Just Like Us, Complains About His Subway Delay

Mayor Bill de Blasio is known to occasionally take the subway just like many other New Yorkers, and now, just like many other New Yorkers, the mayor has expressed his annoyance with a subway service delay. Welcome to our lovely, overcrowded, and rapidly-aging transportation system, Mr. Mayor.

However, unlike most New Yorkers who complain about the MTA on Twitter with photos of crowded L train platforms, de Blasio sent a brief -- but stern -- email Monday afternoon expressing his displeasure after waiting 20 minutes for a train held up by major delays. The note was addressed to his top aides ... oh, and a reporter for The New York Times "by accident," the paper reported. Because, you know, that's a easy mistake to make. Chief of staff, check, senior aide, check, Times reporter who will undoubtedly write a story about everything I say, check.