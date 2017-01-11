Mayor de Blasio, Just Like Us, Complains About His Subway Delay

Mayor Bill de Blasio is known to occasionally take the subway just like many other New Yorkers, and now, just like many other New Yorkers, the mayor has expressed his annoyance with a subway service delay. Welcome to our lovely, overcrowded, and rapidly-aging transportation system, Mr. Mayor.
However, unlike most New Yorkers who complain about the MTA on Twitter with photos of crowded L train platforms, de Blasio sent a brief -- but stern -- email Monday afternoon expressing his displeasure after waiting 20 minutes for a train held up by major delays. The note was addressed to his top aides ... oh, and a reporter for The New York Times "by accident," the paper reported. Because, you know, that's a easy mistake to make. Chief of staff, check, senior aide, check, Times reporter who will undoubtedly write a story about everything I say, check.
Because of the delay, de Blasio ended up not taking the subway, but when he returned to street level to travel by car, his security detail had already left, according to the report, which probably explains his serial tardiness to city events. Luckily, the mayor can just call his security detail back in these situations, whereas we're stuck frantically running into work and hoping we won't get fired for being late again. Ultimately, de Blasio told his aides, including the head of his NYPD security detail, "We need a better system.”
Additionally, the mayor smartly points out to his staff that they could have just checked to see if there were any delays before attempting to take the train. There are, in fact, websites and apps for that.
“We waited 20 mins for an express only to hear there were major delays,” the mayor wrote, according to the report. “This was knowable info. Had we had it, we would have avoided a lot of hassles.”
The mayor's complaint to his staff came on the same day his administration said it would match the MTA's request for $125 million every year to help fund the region's transportation system, or 25% more than previous years. But around the same time, MTA Chairman Thomas F. Prendergast sent a letter to city officials claiming the city to needs to cough up even more money to help fund the agency, or $300 million per year and another $1 billion to help pay for the Second Avenue subway line, which drew criticism of the mayor from some transit advocates, according to the report.
